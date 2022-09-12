The Bijou Star Files: College Bidding War For Bronny Has Started

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 12, 2022:

NICK YOUNG BRONNY SHOULD FORGET ABOUT OSU… Come To USC!!!

Nick Young is doing his best full-court press on LeBron James’ son, Bronny — telling TMZ Sports the basketball phenom should play college ball at USC instead of Ohio State.

BEYONCÉ Not My Bey-Day Anymore BUT LET’S PARTY ANYWAY!!!

Beyoncé’s birthday was last week, falling on Labor Day weekend, and since most people were busy — she seemed ready to party this weekend … as was the rest of Hollywood. Read More

QUEEN ELIZABETH II THE QUEEN IS DEAD …LONG LIVE LATIFAH!!!

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has caused confusion in America, because apparently lots of folks were wiping away tears thinking another queen had passed. Read More

21 SAVAGE ICE Arrest Cops Were Wrong… THROW OUT THE EVIDENCE, JUDGE!!!

21 Savage wants all evidence collected during his 2019 stop suppressed … because the superstar rapper says officers had no right to stop him in the first place. Read More

