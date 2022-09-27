The Bijou Star Files: Lil Wayne Is Turning 40 !?

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 27, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LIL WAYNE HAPPY 40TH TO ME!!! Parties with YG, Keith Sweat, Skip Bayless!!!

Lil Wayne got an early start to his 40th birthday celebration … with a star-studded birthday party fit for the legendary rapper!!! Read More

CELTICS’ JAYLEN BROWN On Ime Udoka Scandal …’SHOCKED’ & ‘CONFUSED’ OVER IT ALL

Celtics star Jaylen Brown admits he was blindsided by the allegations against Boston head coach Ime Udoka … saying he was both “shocked” and “confused” over it all. Read More

COMEDIAN UNDER FIRE FIRED BY CARNIVAL CRUISES FOR USING N-WORD

A white comedian is in hot water after being accused of using the n-word multiple times during his performance on a Carnival Cruise. Read More

ALEC BALDWIN CRIMINAL CHARGES COULD BE COMING …D.A. Shows Her Hand

Alec Baldwin could be facing criminal charges in connection to the fatal ‘Rust’ shooting — because the D.A. is asking New Mexico for help in financing several potential prosecutions. Read More

KANYE WEST Hits London Fashion Week ROCKING BEDAZZLED FLIP-FLOPS

Kanye West added a little bling to his wardrobe, rocking bedazzled flip-flops to one of London Fashion Week’s biggest events. Read More

NASA’S DART MISSION SPACECRAFT SMACKS INTO ASTEROID …In Planetary Defense Test

Asteroids, you have a problem … humans!!! Read More

BRETT FAVRE ALSO WANTED WELFARE MONEY FOR FOOTBALL FACILITY… Texts Show

Two years after Brett Favre allegedly collected millions in welfare money to fund a volleyball arena at Southern Mississippi, a former state official claims the NFL legend wanted more cash for a football facility, new court docs show. Read More

Jury Awards $15M To Parents Of 14-Year-Old Black Boy Killed By Car After Deputies Kicked Him Out Of State Fair, Ending Years-Long Debate Over Teen’s Death

A Florida jury has awarded $15 million to the parents of a young Black boy who was fatally struck by a car after deputies kicked him out of a state fair, having found the Hillsborough County sheriff’s office responsible for damages. Read More

Daphne Joy Responds To 50 Cent After He Called Her Out Following Rumors She’s Dating Diddy

Daphne Joy isn’t for 50 Cent’s shenanigans online. The mother of his son, Sire Jackson, read him his rights in a classy way after he said some not-so-nice comments after she sparked dating rumors with Diddy. The actress wrote a lengthy message stating, Read More

Offset Responds to Being Included in Cardi B and Akbar V’s Feud

Cardi B and rapper Akbar V were exchanging barbs on Twitter Monday, and now Offset has gotten involved in their conflict. Read More

Kevin Hart on His Appreciation for Will Smith Despite Slap: ‘The World Should Step Out of it and Let Them Recover’

Kevin Hart is coming to Will Smith’s defense. Read More

Charlamagne Tha God Addresses Rumor Remy Ma Will Replace Angela Yee on ‘The Breakfast Club’

In an interview with TDE signee Doechii on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God denied that Remy Ma will be replacing Angela Yee as one of his co-hosts when she leaves the show. Read More

Dr. Dre Offers Super Bowl Halftime Show Advice to Rihanna

Dr. Dre, the mastermind behind the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, shared a few words of advice for next year’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performer, Rihanna. Read More

John Cena Sets A New Guinness World Record By Fulfilling 650 Wishes Through The Make-A-Wish Foundation

John Cena hit an honorable milestone by setting a new Guinness World Record for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Read More

WNBA Players Are Opting Out Of Playing In Russia During The Off-Season Until Brittney Griner Is Released

WBNA players are refusing to play in Russia during the offseason until Brittney Griner is released. Read More

New York Judge Threatens Rudy Giuliani With Jail Time If He Doesn’t Pay Ex-Wife $225K

A Manhattan Judge isn’t playing around with former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. Read More

Exclusive: ‘P-Valley’ to Be Renewed for Third AND Fourth Season, Despite Creator’s Alleged Unhappiness with Starz

Starz hit series ‘P-Valey’ has yet to be officially renewed following the show’s second season, however sources connected to Starz exclusively tell lovebscott.com that the show will be renewed for a third AND fourth season. Read More

Kim Kardashian Sees Herself Dating ‘Absolutely No One’ After Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian says she really wants to be single for a while. Read More

Sister Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Speaks Out Against The Netflix Series

Just five days after the cousin of Errol Lindsey spoke out against Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Rita Isbell, his sister, has officially condemned the series. Read More

Kanye West Seemingly Compares His Split From Kim Kardashian To Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: ‘I Lost My Queen Too’

Kanye “Ye” West wants the people of England to know that he has also lost a “Queen.” on Sunday (September 25), Kanye West, 45, posted a cryptic message to his IG stories, hinting that he’s dealing with his own grief. He wrote, Read More

Garfield Heights teachers threaten strike

A standoff in contract negotiations could lead to no teachers in the classroom. Read More

Churches Reportedly Use “Shameware” Apps To Check If Members Are Watching Porn

Churches reportedly use several apps to track their members’ internet activities, including watching pornographic material. Read More

