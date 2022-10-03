The Bijou Star Files: Taylor Swift Is Dropping A Kanye Diss Track!?

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 3, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Taylor Swift To Drop Unreleased Drake Collaboration Dissing Kanye West And Kim Kardashian [Photo]

Taylor Swift may be set to release a controversial collaboration with Drake, according to a new report. Read More

KANYE WEST MUDDIES IT UP IN PARIS …At Balenciaga Fashion Show

Kanye West engaged in some high-fashion mudslinging this weekend in the City of Light. Read More

‘TILL’ STAR JALYN HALL PLAYING EMMETT TAUGHT ME THIS… Be Yourself, Be Aware

A new movie about Emmett Till hits theaters next week, and the lead actor who’s taking on the role says he learned some lessons — both about himself and his surroundings. Read More

WILL SMITH SHELVED APPLE FILM REVIVED IN D.C. …Screened, Good Reaction

Will Smith might be back in business sooner than later — a key project of his that was paused seems on track to see the light of day after all … this after a solid test screening. Read More

JEFFREY DAHMER EYEGLASSES KILLER WORE IN PRISON UP FOR SALE

Jeffrey Dahmer had a foreboding look, partly because of his eyewear … and now the shades he wore in prison are up for sale, and they’ll go for more than anything at LensCrafters. Read More

SOCCER MATCH STAMPEDE KILLS AT LEAST 125 FANS

At least 125 people were killed Saturday after a stampede erupted during an Indonesian soccer match. Read More

MARK CUBAN DELONTE WEST IS STILL STRUGGLING… ‘Addiction Is Awful’

Mark Cuban says despite a rehab stint and some recent positive updates, Delonte W est is still struggling to get on the right path. Read More

NIA LONG MUM ON IME’S CHEATING …1st Time Seen Since Scandal

Nia Long doesn’t have much to say about her partner’s cheating scandal — but her body language and accessories speak volumes. Read More

NORTH WEST LIKE FATHER/MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER …Full Leather Face Mask!!!

North West takes after her father (and her mother) in the fashion department — especially when it comes to headwear … just take a look at this. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN EXPOSES HIMSELF TO WOMAN IN DUBAI …Poolside Flashing and More

Antonio Brown appears to have exposed himself to a woman in Dubai — this according to video taken during the Spring. Read More

COOLIO WEBSITE CRASHES AFTER DEATH …Too Many Fans Trying To Grab Merch

Coolio fans flocked to his website after his death to grab some merch … and the response was so overwhelming, people were met with a big ol’ “404 error.” Read More

REMY MA WAS UP FOR ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES NYC’ …Screwed by One Big Hurdle

Remy Ma was in early talks to become the first rapper-turned-‘Real Housewife,’ but she ran into a major problem — because as any realtor would tell her, it’s all about location, location, location. Read More

COLUMBUS SHORT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASE DROPPED …’I’ve Never Abused A Woman’

Columbus Short is off the hook in his latest legal battle … because prosecutors tell us they dropped the charges in his domestic violence case. Read More

CA GOV. NEWSOM SIGNS BILL LIMITING RAP LYRIC EVIDENCE… Ice Cube’s On Board!!!

Ice Cube says other states should follow California’s lead in blocking prosecutors from using rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases. Read More

MYLES GARRETT ROLLOVER CRASH WAS ‘WAKEUP CALL’… Promises To Drive Safer

Myles Garrett‘s days of driving like Jeff Gordon appear to be over following his terrifying car crash earlier this week … the Cleveland Browns star just said Monday’s wreck was a serious “wakeup call” for him to drive safer. Read More

Dwyane Wade Disables Comments On Zaya Wade’s IG Account

Dwyane Wade is not standing for the hate on his daughter’s social media account anymore! The former NBA superstar announced that he’s restricting comments on Zaya Wade‘s Instagram. Read More

Soulja Boy Celebrates The Birth Of His Baby Boy KeAndre!

Congrats are in order to Soulja Boy and his girlfriend Jackie on the birth of their baby boy. Read More

Will Smith Speaks Publicly About ‘Emancipation’ After Film’s First Screening

Will Smith said a few words about his Apple film Emancipation following its first screening at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 51st Annual Legislative Conference, hosted by the NAACP, on Saturday. Read More

New York Proposes Offering Money to People Who Report Bike-Lane Violations

New York City council members are considering a new proposal that would compensate civilians for reporting bike-lane violations. Read More

Snoop Dogg Working With Dr. Dre on ‘Missionary’ Album

It’s confirmed. Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have a new album on deck. Read More

Kirk Franklin Proves That He And Plies Are Not The Same Person: “I Am Not He And He Is Not I” [Video]

Kirk Franklin ends the confusion and proves that he and Plies are not the same person. Read More

North Carolina Halloween Display Depicting Man Hanging From Tree Taken Down After Complaints [Video]

It is 2022 and people are still having to explain their outrage over Halloween decorations depicting people hanging from trees. Read More

Kendrick Lamar Kicks Off “Saturday Night Live” Season Opener with Two Riveting Performances [Video]

Kendrick Lamar set the bar high for artists who are scheduled to grace the “Saturday Night Live” stage this season. Read More

Beyoncé Sends A Heartfelt Message To Her Sister Solange After Her Original Score Debut [Photo]

This past weekend, Solange debuted her original score for the New York City Ballet. She composed the score for a performance called Play Time, which was choreographed by Gianna Reisen. Read More

Some Nerve: Alex Rodriguez Sends Jennifer Lopez His ‘Best’ After Ben Affleck Wedding

Alex Rodriguez is in full support of ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez’s wedding to Ben Affleck. Read More

The NFL And NFLPA Announced That Changes To The Concussion Protocol Should Be ‘Made In The Coming Days’

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to parameters of updated concussion protocols. Read More

Chlöe Bailey Says Her Upcoming “For The Night” Single Is About Gunna [Video]

Chlöe Bailey is letting people know she is a loyal friend. Read More

Chris Brown Reveals Car Crash Involving ‘Stalker’ [Photos]

Chris Brown has once again had to deal with another alleged stalker, and this time they almost destroyed his home. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com