Donald Trump Is Suing CNN For $475 Million In Defamation Suit!?

We all know that Fox News has always been team Trump and CNN has always just reported the news as it is, where ever the chips may lay. But check out this latest news flash, it’s being report that Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in the tune of $475 million against CNN because he doesn’t believe they tell like it is, but more like they falsely drag him.

Donald Trump feels that CNN is “defeating him politically”, so according to the lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida, Trump alleged CNN has maliciously made false and defamatory statements about him. He is seeking $475 million in punitive damages as well as compensatory damages to be determined at trial.

Take a look at the post below.