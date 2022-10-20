Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Crappy Weather Workout

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
How to stay consistent with working out in crappy weather…
-30 min in home cardiovascular workout to match your 3 miles walk outdoors
HIIT Training… 1 min each exercise with 10 sec rest between each . Complete the full cycle then 90 second rest before you move to the next round.
*Complete 4 Rounds
Standing…
-Studder Walks
-Knee Marches /High Knees
-Elbow to knee crunch
-Air squats
-Jumping Jacks
-Reverse SitUp ( knee tucks)
-skiers
Floor…
-walk outs
-Mtn Climbs
-spider oblique crunch
-Squat Jumps
-Reverse Lunge
-Runners SitUp