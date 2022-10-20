Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Crappy Weather Workout

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

How to stay consistent with working out in crappy weather…

-30 min in home cardiovascular workout to match your 3 miles walk outdoors

HIIT Training… 1 min each exercise with 10 sec rest between each . Complete the full cycle then 90 second rest before you move to the next round.

*Complete 4 Rounds

Standing…

-Studder Walks

-Knee Marches /High Knees

-Elbow to knee crunch

-Air squats

-Jumping Jacks

-Reverse SitUp ( knee tucks)

-skiers

Floor…

-walk outs

-Mtn Climbs

-spider oblique crunch

-Squat Jumps

-Reverse Lunge

-Runners SitUp