Ashanti Say’s That Irv Gotti Is a Liar [VIDEO]

Ooo weee Ashanti said that Irv Gotti is a liar when the truth would do.

Irv Gotti has been going on the record saying that Ashanti was singing ‘Rain On Me’ to him and Ashanti has been for the most part silent about it. Until now…Ashanti went on a podcast with Angie Martinez and said that Irv Gotti is a liar.

When Ashanti was asked about Irv Gotti claiming to have been her source of inspiration while being a married man at the time, the princess of ‘Murder Inc. had this to say.

“It wasn’t surprising to me,” …“Irv has flat out lied about a lot of things.”

Take a look at the video below