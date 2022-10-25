Russell Simmons Speaks On Kanye West Being Cancelled

CLOSE

Back in 2018 Russell Simmons asked the Hip Hop community to help Kanye West after he aligned himself with Trump then sparked outrage when he went on TMZ and said that slavery was a choice.

“Hip Hop: Kanye is suffering , he is unraveling in public. We have lost friends like Chris Lighty and other who have suffered in silence. Reach out to him, he is your brother.”

Today Uncle Russ who say’s he can’t reach Kanye West went live to offer ‘YE’ another life line of support saying that everyone is letting him go that’s fine, build your own, and we will support you. According Russell Simmons, Run-DMC saved the company of Adidas with ‘MY ADIDAS’, his advice to YE today is that he doesn’t need their company to be great, he can create his own. Russell Simmons says that Kanye Westwill make even more money now that all these companies have severed their ties with him.

Russell Simmons also said that he was asked the question, would Kanye ever apologize to the George Floyd family? Russell Simmons say’s he is sure Kanye didn’t mean to hurt anybody and remember Kanye gave $2 million dollars to the George Floyd children.

Take a listen to the advice Russell Simmons has for Kanye West in the video below then give us your thoughts on what he said. Barring everything that Kanye West has said and done lately would you support his brand after the fact.