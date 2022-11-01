CLOSE

Popular Afrobeats star Davido’s three-year-old son has reportedly passed away from drowning.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Reports state that three-year-old Ifeanyi drowned in a swimming pool at his residence in Lagos a few days after his third birthday on October 20. He was said to have been underwater for a while and was reported dead upon arrival at the hospital.

David nor his partner, Chioma Rowland has made a statement.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LATEST POSTS:

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com” id=”2875500″ overlay=”true”]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son Reportedly Passed Away From Drowning was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com