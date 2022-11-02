Prime Time! The Cavs Are on ESPN Tonight, But Will Darius Garland Play?

CLOSE

The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a hot start. After dropping their first game of the season they’ve won five in a row. Their 5-1 record is good enough for second place in the Eastern Conference, and tonight they’ll display their skills – and new superstar – in prime time on ESPN.

But will All-Star point guard Darius Garland finally make his return?

The Cavs will play the third-place Boston Celtics at 7:30 pm at home in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Newly acquired guard Donovan Mitchell has been sensational. He’s fifth in the league in scoring with 32.2 points per game.

The Cavs beat the Celtics on Saturday in overtime. Caris Levert went for 41 points.

But what about Garland?

Darius Garland, who made his first All-Star game a season ago, has been out since injuring his eye in the first game of the season. He’s officially listed as questionable, but there are some whispers around Cleveland that he could finally make his return in front of the home crowd.

An encouraging sign for Cavs fans is that Garland did have his first practice since the injury yesterday. So, we’ll have to wait and see if he can suit up and go later this evening.