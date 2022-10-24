Browns Got You Down? 5 Reasons To Pay More Attention to the Cavaliers!

Professional football, as we know it, has a lot of its roots right here in Ohio. There are some very good reasons why the NFL’s Hall of Fame is in Canton.
In Cleveland, despite the Cavaliers winning a championship in 2016, a lot more attention is always paid to the football team.
We’re football heads. It just feels like it’s our nature.
Maybe it is.
The National Football League began as the American Professional Football Association all the way back in 1920. Ohio had five of that league’s original 10 teams. Those teams are the Cleveland Tigers, Akron Pros, Canton Bulldogs, Columbus Panhandles, and Dayton Triangles.
From the southern border to up here by the lake, we love our football here in Ohio. For many, Friday nights during high school football season is basically a religion. Saturdays of course center around the Ohio State Buckeyes and Sundays – for better or for worse – belong to the Browns or the Bengals.
The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a terrible 2-5 start. Two of their losses come against backup QBs, and one of them comes against a guy who hasn’t been in his own prime playing ability in more than five years.
But the Cleveland Cavaliers are ballin!
While it’s a short sample size against not the greatest teams in the NBA, there’s a lot to like about what the Cavs have going for them.
Keep scrolling to see my five best reasons to pay more attention to the Cavs!
1. Donovan Mitchell is a Star
The Cavaliers made perhaps the biggest trade in franchise history by acquiring Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz on September 1st. The Cavs gave up a lot. 2 starters, a rookie, and 3 first-round picks are nothing to sneeze at. But through 3 games Mitchell is scoring more than 33 points per game on nearly 50% shooting. For a guard, that’s really, really good.
2. Evan Mobley is a Unicorn
The Cavs selected Evan Mobley third overall in the 2021 draft. In his rookie campaign, he averaged 15 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. The long, athletic center has a knack for altering and blocking shots without fouling, and when he rounds into complete NBA form he’s going to be a monster on the hardwood!
3. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff
Since J.B. Bickerstaff took over as head coach of the Cavs the team has done a complete 180. While that isn’t necessarily reflected in his overall record in Cleveland (73-95 since February 2020), there are encouraging signs. Including a strong season a year ago that, despite untimely injuries at the end of the season, resulted in the Cavs finishing the regular season as the Eastern Conference’s 7th seed.
4. Darius Garland is Bonafide
Cavs point guard Darius Garland, who’s dealing with an eye injury suffered in the first game of the season, had his coming out party last season. He made his first All-Star game while averaging career highs in points (21.7), assists (8.6), and steals (1.3). Pairing him with Mitchell in the backcourt should be fun to watch for years to come.
5. Jarrett Allen
The old-school style of play perfectly matches the old-school afro. Jarrett Allen is simply one of the best defensive players in the NBA. A perfect compliment to the young Mobley, Allen is a career 62.5% shooter from the field.