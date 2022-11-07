The Bijou Star Files: Amazon Isn’t Getting Kyrie Irving Treatment

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 7, 2022:

AMAZON STILL CARRYING ANTISEMITIC FILM KYRIE TWEETED OUT

Kyrie Irving may have gotten suspended for promoting a movie based on antisemitic themes, but there’s still a large platform that’s not only carrying the movie, it’s making a profit as well. Read More

American Jewish Committee urges Amazon to pull antisemitic film Kyrie Irving promoted

Amazon is facing public pressure to stop selling a film that has been widely described as antisemitic and riddled with conspiracy theories. Read More

LeBron James Weighs in on Kyrie Irving’s Actions, Says Former Teammate ‘Caused Some Harm to a Lot of People’

LeBron James has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Read More

POWERBALL JACKPOT HITS AN EYE-POPPING $1.9 BILLION …Largest Amount In U.S. History!!!

The next Powerball winner may give Elon Musk a run for his money as the world’s richest person … ‘cuz the jackpot has just grown to a whopping $1.9 billion!!! Read More

KID ROCK SLAMS OPRAH FOR NOT SUPPORTING DR. OZ IN PA SENATE RACE ‘You’re A Fraud’!!!

Kid Rock is not biting his tongue when it comes to Oprah Winfrey‘s political views … blasting the talk show host for her latest endorsement in the Pennsylvania senate race. Read More

AARON CARTER 911 CALLER ‘YELLING’ FOR HELP …After Singer Found Dead

Aaron’s brother, Nick Carter, just weighed in on Instagram with a lengthy tribute … “My heart has been broken today. Read More

KANYE WEST ‘WHITE LIVES MATTER’ RIGHTS PRICE TAG …Only $1 Billion, Owner Says

Kanye West is going to need to shell out 10 figures if he wants any chance at owning the rights to ‘White Lives Matter’ … so says one of the owners of the phrase. Read More

KIM AND KANYE WE’RE TALKING NOW… And Supporting Saint

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are back on speaking terms … they just had a sideline chat during their son’s flag football game. Read More

ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME Eminem, Dolly, Pat, Lionel, Carly …WE’RE IN!!!

Huge night in L.A. Saturday, when musical legends were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Read More

ELON MUSK VERIFIED TWITTER USERS …’YOU HAVE TO PAY TO PLAY’!!!!

Elon Musk has made good on his promise to charge Twitter users a fee … and he’s now trying to lure other customers with a celebrity sales pitch. Read More

KARDASHIAN SISTERS WE’RE CHANNELING OUR INNER KRIS …Happy Birthday, Mom!!!

Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday provided another chance for her daughters to get into costume … Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie celebrated by dressing up in some of their mom’s iconic looks. Read More

DIDDY MASSIVE 53RD BIRTHDAY PARTY TAKES THE CAKE Jay-Z, Travis, Mary J Celebrate Big 5-3

Diddy rang in his 53rd year on the planet in true Diddy fashion Friday night … Big party!! BIGGER names!! Lotsa liquor!! And dancing galore!! Read More

BEN GORDON ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING SECURITY GUARD… At McDonald’s

Ex-NBA star Ben Gordon was arrested again this week … after he allegedly attacked two McDonald’s security guards in Chicago. Read More

ELON MUSK TWITTER LAYOFFS HAD TO HAPPEN …Losing $4 Million Daily

Elon Musk is giving his justification for sending thousands of Twitter employees packing … he says the bird app was hemorrhaging money. Read More

XSCAPE LATOCHA TAKING A BREAK …Won’t Perform In Some Upcoming Shows

Another source close to the group tells us LaTocha was asked if she wanted to be a part of some upcoming shows and declined. We’re told she’s given the remaining 3 girls permission to use the Xscape name — and will join them at The Soul Train Awards. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION DRAKE, DOUBTERS WILL LOOK SILLY After Shooting Trial, Says Her Atty

Megan Thee Stallion‘s lawyer says hip hop artists — like Drake, apparently — who side with Tory Lanez in the shooting case are gonna look like fools, and he adds there’s already plenty of evidence backing her up. Read More

DRAKE CALLS SERENA’S HUSBAND ‘GROUPIE’… Alexis Responds

Alexis Ohanian has entered the chat — the Reddit co-founder hinted at the diss in a Twitter thread about his recent accomplishments … including being a father and husband. Read More

SHAQ CLAPS BACK AT KANYE AMID TWITTER BEEF ‘Get Your Family In Order’

Shaq has advice for Kanye West — get your affairs in order before commenting on his … after Ye took a shot at O’Neal on social media. Read More

Wild Video Shows Moment Cops Shoot Man Dead After Bronx Bodega Fight Where Shooting Victim Was Stabbed By Another Man

Shocking surveillance videos from a fatal police-involved shooting in the Bronx on Thursday show as NYPD cops wearing plainclothes open fire on an armed suspect who had just fled a stabbing inside a nearby bodega. Read More

Pregnant Chicago Woman Reportedly Stabbed Father-To-Be To Death After Baby Shower For Using The Microwave

A pregnant Chicago woman has been charged with murder after cops say she stabbed the father-to-be to death at her baby shower, reportedly for using the microwave to heat up some food. Read More

Snoop Dogg Addresses Claim He Smokes Equivalent of 75-100 Blunts a Day

Snoop Dogg took to Instagram Sunday to hopefully set the record straight, once and for all, about the amount of weed he smokes in a day. Read More

Jalen Rose Apologizes for Comments on Ime Udoka’s Alleged Affair

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose raised eyebrows Friday night when he addressed Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal and his rumored move to the Brooklyn Nets. Read More

Nets Lay Out Six Demands For Kyrie Irving To Rejoin Team

New details have emerged about the steps the Brooklyn Nets require of Kyrie Irving if he hopes to rejoin them after being deemed “unfit to be associated” with the team. Read More

Xzibit’s Ex-Wife Files A Lawsuit To Seek Out Spousal Support For The Rest Of Her Life

Xzibit’s ex-wife, Krista Joiner, files a lawsuit to have spousal support for the rest of her life. Read More

NYC Fugitive Discovered Vacationing In Disney World Taken Into Custody After Almost A Year On The Run

A New York City fugitive who had been evading capture for almost a year was discovered while vacationing in Disney World. Read More

R. Kelly Survivor Jerhonda Pace Says Chicago Case Could Be Dismissed

One of R. Kelly’s accusers, Jerhonda Pace, took to her Instagram story to share some not-so-good news. Read More

Diddy Acquires Legal Marijuana Operation, Kicking Off Largest Black-Owned Weed Company In the World

Just days after being crowned a billionaire, Sean “Diddy” Combs has announced the creation of his cannabis business, which happens to be the largest Black-owned marijuana company in the world. Read More

$52M In TSA Fines For Passengers Having Guns In Bags At Checkpoints

Sometimes we forget to remove a water bottle or an electronic device from our carry-on when going through airport security checkpoints, which is forgiven. But when it comes to guns that’s a different story. Read More

An FCC Commissioner Is Calling For The U.S. to Ban TikTok

An FCC commissioner is asking for the U.S. government to ban the popular TikTok app. On Tuesday, an FCC commissioner called for a ban on TikTok due to how the China-owned app handles the data of its American users. Read More

