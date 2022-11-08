Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Re-Elected to Second Term

CLOSE

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has been re-elected to a second term, according to NBC News projections.

Dewine jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating up-and-coming Democratic Nan Whaley. The results were apparent fairly early in Ohio after polls were officially closed. He will serve another four-year term as the governor of Ohio, beginning in January 2022.

DeWine, Republican, 75, defeated Democrat Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton.

Democrats had hoped an alleged pay-to-play scandal involving a bailout of the state’s nuclear industry would be DeWine’s undoing. But tying DeWine directly to any wrongdoing proved a challenge, and those attacks never stuck. Whaley accentuated a variety of other issues, including the economy and gun violence, before ultimately settling on abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

