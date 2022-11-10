Shaker Heights: Two 14 Year Old Girls Shot in Parked Car

CLOSE

A scary incident went down in Shaker Heights yesterday evening. An investigation is ongoing.

Two 14-year-old girls were shot while sitting in a parked car around 7:30 pm on Wednesday. According to FOX 8, police say shots were fired from a grey Ford truck with dark windows.

Two 14-year-old girls were transported to a local hospital. Police say their wounds are non-life threatening.

To see the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].

We’ll have more details on this story as they emerge. Check back for updates.