The Bijou Star Files: Rev. Al Sharpton, Hip Hop Vs. Guns Violence

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 11, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

REV. AL SHARPTON TAKEOFF’S DEATH NOT HIP HOP’S FAULT… Gun Violence an Issue

Al Sharpton is laying into individuals who blame hip hop culture for Takeoff’s homicide, and says social media only fools you into thinking rappers are more violent than society, at-large. Read More

PHIL KNIGHT ON KYRIE IRVING RELATIONSHIP WITH NIKE ‘LIKELY OVER’… ‘Stepped Over The Line’

Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike is “likely over,” says Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman of the manufacturing conglomerate. Read More

BARACK OBAMA NOOSE FOUND AT PRESIDENTIAL CENTERA Clear ‘Act Of Hate’

A disturbing discovery at the site of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has put construction on pause … because someone left a noose in the area. Read More

MARC LAMONT HILL NOT SURPRISED DRAKE DISSED MEGAN… Hip Hop Cosigns Misogyny

Marc Lamont Hill is standing with Megan Thee Stallion against Drake’s bars — and others in hip hop — and he’s getting flak for it online … something that doesn’t surprise the author and activist. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Receives Open Letter of Support From Leaders Denouncing Violence Against Women

Megan Thee Stallion has received an open letter of support from leaders denouncing violence against women. Read More

YOUTUBER HOLY SOUP CRIMES, BAT GIRL!!!Woman Arrested for Eating Bats On Camera

Cops in Thailand have a new definition for bats**t crazy after busting a young woman for devouring an entire bat … and she could be facing some serious jail time for the clickbatting stunt. Read More

COLUMBUS SHORTS LAPPED WITH RESTRAINING ORDER… Allegedly Threatening Neighbor

Columbus Short’s neighbor says the actor’s got it out for him so bad, he’s had to go to court to get protection … and a judge is giving it to him. Read More

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE JUDGE YANKS PHONY ‘VOGUE’ COVERS

Score 1 for Anna Wintour in the Vogue war with Drake and 21 Savage — a judge is forcing the rappers to shut down all their album promotions using a fake magazine cover … at least for now. Read More

Two Men Charged After Giving 23-Year-Old New Mother Fatal Dose Of Cocaine On The First Night Out After Birth Of Baby

A new mother died after using cocaine on the first night out following the birth of her child, a UK court heard, and now two men are being charged in connection to her death. Read More

Porsha Williams Fumbles First Look At Wedding Gown By Accidentally Showing It On Live

Porsha Williams might’ve ruined one of the most-anticipated parts of a wedding–the first look at the bride! Read More

Three African-American Friends Mysteriously Found Dead In Mexico City Airbnb After Celebrating Day Of The Dead Festival

Three African-American friends were mysteriously found dead while staying at their Mexico City Airbnb over Halloween weekend, with their deaths eerily falling on country’s infamous The Day of the Dead festival. Read More

Lyrica Anderson Responds To Safaree’s Apology: “There Is Nothing More Humiliating Than For A Woman To Be Accused Of Something She Did Not Do”

Earlier today, Safaree apologized to his former ‘Love And Hip Hop: Hollywood’ cast mate Lyrica Anderson for falsely stating that he was intimate with her, following her comments on VH1’s recent ‘Where Are They Now,’ special. Read More

Draymond Green Says Boston Celtics Fans Called Him the “N” Word During the NBA Finals

Whether it’s on the court, on his podcast, or on social media, Draymond Green has never been one to hold his tongue. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com