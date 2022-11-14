House from ‘A Christmas Story’ goes up for sale

CLOSE

According to NBC4i, One of Cleveland’s most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the “A Christmas Story” house?

The listing for Ralphie’s home from the 1983 film “A Christmas Story” was posted on the museum and landmark’s Facebook page early Monday morning.

According to the listing, “The House, built in 1895, was purchased on eBay in December 2004 and required a massive renovation to restore it to its original movie splendor. The House started public tours on November 25th, 2006, and since has welcomed over a million guests and counting.”

