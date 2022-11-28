The Bijou Star Files: Trump And Ye Are Beefin

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 28, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

DONALD TRUMP GOES OFF ON KANYE OVER NICK FUENTES DINNER…’YOU’RE JUST A LUNATIC, YE’!!!!

Donald Trump is slamming Kanye West — calling him “seriously troubled” … for showing up with “white nationalist” Nick Fuentes to their supposed one-on-one meeting. Read More

YE HANGING OUT WITH WHITE NATIONALIST NICK FUENTES

In a video posted Thursday, where West announced his run for President in 2024, he disclosed he and Fuentes both met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago — and that things got heated between himself and 45 … claiming Trump made disparaging remarks about his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Read More

KANYE WEST DONALD TRUMP HURLED INSULTS AT KIM

Kanye West released his first video for his 2024 presidential run, and he claims Donald Trump has some super unkind things to say about his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, but what exactly 45 allegedly said is a mystery. Read More

JAY LENO NOTHIN’ BUGGY ABOUT ME!!! Cruisin’ L.A., Performing At Comedy Club

Jay Leno clearly lives by the credo … if you get injured doing what you love, you gotta get back in the buggy!!! Read More

‘A CHRISTMAS STORY’ HOUSEOWNER FLIPS OUT ON ACTOR OUTSIDE HOME… ‘Get the F*** Out!!!’

“A Christmas Story” actor Yano Anaya is no longer welcome at the iconic home from the movie … the homeowner made that more than clear in this video of an expletive-laden tirade. Read More

FRAUDSTER NICHOLAS BRYANT ANNY DELVEY’S GOT NOTHIN’ ON ME!!!Posed As Oil Baron Heir To Steal A Fortune

A 26-year-old man is the new Anna Delvey Sorokin … because he assumed the role of an oil baron heir and chartered a slew of private jets, rented homes that went for $30k a night and a lot more … until he was nailed by authorities. Read More

JOHN LEGEND PORSCHE INTRUDER ARRESTED FOR GRAND THEFT AUTO

John Legend almost had his Porsche stolen, according to cops, who say a man hopped in the luxury sportscar while the singer was inside a recording studio … and then got arrested. Read More

TINA KNOWLES JAY-Z WOULD BE GREAT NFL OWNER!!!

Tina Knowles tells TMZ Sports Jay-Z would crush it as an NFL owner … adding to the ever-growing list of celebs who think the rapper has a real shot at success if Daniel Snyder would sell his Commanders. Read More

DON TOLIVER ATLANTIC RECORDS DENIES USING BOTS …To Juice His Or Other AR Artists’ Video Numbers

A rep for Toliver tells TMZ … “Just like other artists and their teams who have been attacked with botting reports, we are both deeply upset and concerned. To be absolutely clear, neither Don or anyone on his team has had any involvement here.” Read More

ELON MUSK ‘I’M SUPPORTING RON DESANTIS FOR PREZ IN 2024…’DONALD WHO?

Ron DeSantis just got a major endorsement from the world’s richest man. Read More

WALMART MASS SHOOTER EYEWITNESS SAYS ‘HE WAS GOING HUNTING’ Shot Dead Bodies

The man who fatally shot 6 of his Walmart co-workers was so angry at some of them he reportedly kept shooting them after they were already dead. Read More

NENE LEAKES 23-YEAR-OLD SON LEAVES HOSPITAL …Two Months After Stroke, Heart Failure

NeNe Leakes‘ 23-year-old son is finally home from the hospital … two months after a frightening medical emergency. Read More

COLOMBIAN JUDGE HALF-NAKED ZOOM BRINGS SUSPENSION

A judge in Colombia famous for posting provocative pictures of herself just got suspended from her lofty judicial position for showing up to a virtual court hearing HALF-NAKED!! Read More

AL ROKER MISSES FIRST THANKSGIVING PARADE IN 27 YEARS …Watches From Home After Hospital Stay

Al Roker was MIA from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in nearly THREE DECADES … and it’s all because of his recent health issues. Read More

Mexican Authorities Reportedly Issue Arrest Warrant In Shanquella Robinson’s Death

At least one of the “friends” traveling with Shanquella Robinson at the time of her death will soon face Mexican authorities. Read More

Keyshia Cole Shares She Brought Back The Gap For Her Role In Upcoming Biopic

For years people have spoken about the “Keyshia Cole gap” era, and she has decided to be a gap beauty again! Read More

Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Role Over COVID-19 Vaccine

Ice Cube is coming forward and speaking on how he put his beliefs ahead of a multimillion-dollar movie role. Read More

Keke Palmer Says THIS Sex Advice From Whoopi Goldberg Improved Everything

Keke Palmer is proof that listening to your elders is never a bad idea. The ‘Nope’ actress recently revealed that actor Whoopi Goldberg was the source of some life-changing bedroom advice for the young star, Read More

Black Professionals Spend Thousands On Luxury Yacht Experience They Never Received

Jeremy Moore is facing backlash for his travel experience Yachtnik, an experience advertised to be a cross between Freaknik and Yacht Week. Read More

Larsa Pippen Claims She Didn’t Know Marcus Jordan Or His Family While Married To Scottie Pippen

Larsa Pippen is clearing a narrative attached to her romance with Marcus Jordan. The former wife of Scottie Pippen claims Marcus is a newcomer in her life amid online suggestions that she knew him as a child. Read More

Odell Beckham Jr. Escorted Off Flight After Drifting In and Out of Consciousness

Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning. According to FOX Sports Radio’s Andy Slater, the free agent wide receiver was escorted the plane because he was in and out of consciousness. Read More

Terrell Owens Knocked Out Man Outside Of LA CVS, Man Allegedly Threatened People [Video]

A video of former NFL player Terrell Owens knocking out a man outside a Los Angeles CVS is making its rounds. The unknown man was allegedly harassing people in the store. Read More

Federal Judge Denies 19-Year-Old Missouri Woman’s Request To Watch Her Father’s Execution

On Friday, a federal judge denied a 19-year-old girl’s request to watch the state of Missouri carry out her father’s execution. Read More

Toni Braxton Reveals Lil Kim Asked Her To Sing “You Mean The World To Me” At Her Future Wedding [Video]

Lil Kim has requested Toni Braxton sing at her future wedding, but the song she has in mind isn’t fitting for the occasion. Read More

Nia Long Celebrates “New Places And Spaces” Following Her Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal

Nia Long seemingly addresses her current relationship status after fiancé Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal. Read More

50 Cent’s BMF Series Announces Its Release Date For Season 2 [Video]

50 Cent’s BMF series announces its official release date for the show’s 2nd season along with a star-studded trailer. Read More

Xscape Singer Latocha Scott’s Husband Allegedly Has A Baby On The Way, Mistress Makes Announcement on Instagram

Latocha Scott can’t seem to escape the drama! Read More

