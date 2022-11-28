The Bijou Star Files: Trump And Ye Are Beefin

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 28, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
DONALD TRUMP GOES OFF ON KANYE OVER NICK FUENTES DINNER…’YOU’RE JUST A LUNATIC, YE’!!!!
Donald Trump is slamming Kanye West — calling him "seriously troubled" … for showing up with "white nationalist" Nick Fuentes to their supposed one-on-one meeting.
YE HANGING OUT WITH WHITE NATIONALIST NICK FUENTES
In a video posted Thursday, where West announced his run for President in 2024, he disclosed he and Fuentes both met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago — and that things got heated between himself and 45 … claiming Trump made disparaging remarks about his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
KANYE WEST DONALD TRUMP HURLED INSULTS AT KIM
Kanye West released his first video for his 2024 presidential run, and he claims Donald Trump has some super unkind things to say about his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, but what exactly 45 allegedly said is a mystery.
JAY LENO NOTHIN’ BUGGY ABOUT ME!!! Cruisin’ L.A., Performing At Comedy Club
Jay Leno clearly lives by the credo … if you get injured doing what you love, you gotta get back in the buggy!!!
‘A CHRISTMAS STORY’ HOUSEOWNER FLIPS OUT ON ACTOR OUTSIDE HOME… ‘Get the F*** Out!!!’
"A Christmas Story" actor Yano Anaya is no longer welcome at the iconic home from the movie … the homeowner made that more than clear in this video of an expletive-laden tirade.
FRAUDSTER NICHOLAS BRYANT ANNY DELVEY’S GOT NOTHIN’ ON ME!!!Posed As Oil Baron Heir To Steal A Fortune
A 26-year-old man is the new Anna Delvey Sorokin … because he assumed the role of an oil baron heir and chartered a slew of private jets, rented homes that went for $30k a night and a lot more … until he was nailed by authorities.
JOHN LEGEND PORSCHE INTRUDER ARRESTED FOR GRAND THEFT AUTO
John Legend almost had his Porsche stolen, according to cops, who say a man hopped in the luxury sportscar while the singer was inside a recording studio … and then got arrested.
TINA KNOWLES JAY-Z WOULD BE GREAT NFL OWNER!!!
Tina Knowles tells TMZ Sports Jay-Z would crush it as an NFL owner … adding to the ever-growing list of celebs who think the rapper has a real shot at success if Daniel Snyder would sell his Commanders.
DON TOLIVER ATLANTIC RECORDS DENIES USING BOTS …To Juice His Or Other AR Artists’ Video Numbers
A rep for Toliver tells TMZ … "Just like other artists and their teams who have been attacked with botting reports, we are both deeply upset and concerned. To be absolutely clear, neither Don or anyone on his team has had any involvement here."
ELON MUSK ‘I’M SUPPORTING RON DESANTIS FOR PREZ IN 2024…’DONALD WHO?
Ron DeSantis just got a major endorsement from the world's richest man.
WALMART MASS SHOOTER EYEWITNESS SAYS ‘HE WAS GOING HUNTING’ Shot Dead Bodies
The man who fatally shot 6 of his Walmart co-workers was so angry at some of them he reportedly kept shooting them after they were already dead.
NENE LEAKES 23-YEAR-OLD SON LEAVES HOSPITAL …Two Months After Stroke, Heart Failure
NeNe Leakes' 23-year-old son is finally home from the hospital … two months after a frightening medical emergency.
COLOMBIAN JUDGE HALF-NAKED ZOOM BRINGS SUSPENSION
A judge in Colombia famous for posting provocative pictures of herself just got suspended from her lofty judicial position for showing up to a virtual court hearing HALF-NAKED!!
AL ROKER MISSES FIRST THANKSGIVING PARADE IN 27 YEARS …Watches From Home After Hospital Stay
Al Roker was MIA from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in nearly THREE DECADES … and it's all because of his recent health issues.
Mexican Authorities Reportedly Issue Arrest Warrant In Shanquella Robinson’s Death
At least one of the "friends" traveling with Shanquella Robinson at the time of her death will soon face Mexican authorities.
Keyshia Cole Shares She Brought Back The Gap For Her Role In Upcoming Biopic
For years people have spoken about the "Keyshia Cole gap" era, and she has decided to be a gap beauty again!
Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Role Over COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube is coming forward and speaking on how he put his beliefs ahead of a multimillion-dollar movie role.
Keke Palmer Says THIS Sex Advice From Whoopi Goldberg Improved Everything
Keke Palmer is proof that listening to your elders is never a bad idea. The 'Nope' actress recently revealed that actor Whoopi Goldberg was the source of some life-changing bedroom advice for the young star,
Black Professionals Spend Thousands On Luxury Yacht Experience They Never Received
Jeremy Moore is facing backlash for his travel experience Yachtnik, an experience advertised to be a cross between Freaknik and Yacht Week.
Larsa Pippen Claims She Didn’t Know Marcus Jordan Or His Family While Married To Scottie Pippen
Larsa Pippen is clearing a narrative attached to her romance with Marcus Jordan. The former wife of Scottie Pippen claims Marcus is a newcomer in her life amid online suggestions that she knew him as a child.
Odell Beckham Jr. Escorted Off Flight After Drifting In and Out of Consciousness
Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning. According to FOX Sports Radio's Andy Slater, the free agent wide receiver was escorted the plane because he was in and out of consciousness.
Terrell Owens Knocked Out Man Outside Of LA CVS, Man Allegedly Threatened People [Video]
A video of former NFL player Terrell Owens knocking out a man outside a Los Angeles CVS is making its rounds. The unknown man was allegedly harassing people in the store.
Federal Judge Denies 19-Year-Old Missouri Woman’s Request To Watch Her Father’s Execution
On Friday, a federal judge denied a 19-year-old girl's request to watch the state of Missouri carry out her father's execution.
Toni Braxton Reveals Lil Kim Asked Her To Sing “You Mean The World To Me” At Her Future Wedding [Video]
Lil Kim has requested Toni Braxton sing at her future wedding, but the song she has in mind isn't fitting for the occasion.
Nia Long Celebrates “New Places And Spaces” Following Her Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
Nia Long seemingly addresses her current relationship status after fiancé Ime Udoka's cheating scandal.
50 Cent’s BMF Series Announces Its Release Date For Season 2 [Video]
50 Cent's BMF series announces its official release date for the show's 2nd season along with a star-studded trailer.
Xscape Singer Latocha Scott’s Husband Allegedly Has A Baby On The Way, Mistress Makes Announcement on Instagram
Latocha Scott can't seem to escape the drama!
