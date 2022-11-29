Clarence Gilyard Jr., Famous For ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Top Gun’, Has Died at 66

CLOSE

Clarence Gilyard Jr., famous for his roles in Die Hard and Walker Texas Ranger, has died. He was 66.

The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Gilyard was working at the University of Nevada as an associate professor for the College of Fine Arts. They released the following statement yesterday in regard to his passing.

From Dean Nancy Uscher in the statement shared on Instagram:

“It is with profound sadness that I share this news. His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him. He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through his dedication to teaching and his professional accomplishments.”

Gilyard has more than 35 acting credits listed on IMDB. His first role was on the TV show Diff’rent Strokes in 1981. In 1986 he was cast as Sundown in Top Gun, and got his big break in the 1988 action-thriller Die Hard.

Information from CNN was used for this post. You can read their write-up [here].

