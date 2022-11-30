Ye Say’s His Accounts Are Froze Cause He Owes The IRS $50Mil

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Source: James Devaney / GettyKanye West has settled to pay his ex/estranged/whatever they are, wife and mother of his children Kim Kardashian $200K a month or child support. However the IRS has alleged froze Kanye West/YE bank accounts because he owes them $50 million dollars.

Obviously Kanye West never delivered the message of “Render to Caesar what is Caesar’s” in his Sunday Services. So, for those of you who don’t know Caesar is the government and you will run them their money, i.e. render, one way or another, no bankruptcies allowed.

We don’t know if his W-9 or 1099 says Kanye West or Ye, but according to Kanye in a recent interview the IRS has frozen his bank accounts in the amount of $75 million because he owes them $50 million.

“I’m talking about literally finding out that they were trying to put me in prison this morning,” … “But I found out — okay, so they froze, they put a $75 million hold on four of my accounts.”…“I’m obviously not the most financially literate person on the planet.”

