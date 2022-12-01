Arrest Warrant Issued for Antonio Brown On Battery Charges

CLOSE

Antonio Brown released himself from his uniform for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in January now it seems his anniversary of him freeing himself might involve him being un-free in the court of law as an arrest warrant has been issued for Antonio Brown on battery charges.

According to ESPN:

The ex-wide receiver and ex-friend of Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, is wanted on a battery charge stemming from an incident on Nov. 28. On Nov. 29, a judge denied a petition for a temporary risk protection order to prevent him from possessing firearms or ammunition if he was considered a threat to himself or others. The active warrant stems from a domestic battery incident involving a woman.

It’s being reported that on Thursday afternoon, Tampa police tried to serve an arrest warrant for domestic violence on the Antonio Brown at his South Tampa home, but he refused to come out. Allegedly police left the home without Brown, who is believed to still be inside the residence.

