Nia Long Breaks Silence on Celtics Cheating Scandal

Let us remind you that this is, in fact, a Nia Long stan account, and whoever does her wrong will not see the gates of Heaven.

Well, now that THAT is out of the way, on with the story.

The actress and eternal 90s “It Girl” opened up about her personal and professional renewal in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. As she is on the promo trail for Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters (which comes out on December 22), she did address the giant elephant in the room: the cheating scandal involving her fiancé, suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

As previously reported, Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-2023 NBA season after it was confirmed that he had an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member, violating team policy. Long, who had just moved to Boston when the scandal hit, was understandably upset for herself and their 11-year-old son, Kez. “I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face,” the actress said, “when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public. It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him.”

While she didn’t address where she and Udoka stand in their relationship today, Long did have a few choice words for the Celtics organization in their handling of the scandal. “If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

As messy and hurtful as the whole scandal was, Long did find comfort in the tremendous amount of support that she has received from peers and fans alike. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” she recalls of the media blitz. “And then what I found was this tribe of women and men who were standing up for me in a way that felt like I was in this bubble of protection, and that was very comforting.”

Currently, she is focusing on her future. She has since moved back to Los Angeles, preparing to wrap up The Best Man saga, and is developing a 1940s-set love story as her directorial debut.

“I have to commit myself to that because I think sometimes when so much is happening, it takes your breath away and then it’s like you’re holding your breath, and you feel this angst and this panic of constantly being in fight-or-flight survival mode,” Long said.

