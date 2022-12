CLOSE

Grammy winner Fantasia is proudly repping that blue and gold life.

On Nov. 29, the American Idol star revealed that she’d been inducted as an honorary member of the sorority Sigma Gamma Rho.

“Soros, thank you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Fantasia told her line sisters in a clip shared on Instagram.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of a sisterhood,” she added. “Real talk, I was like, wait a minute — we alike. We alike.”

“I love what you support and I love what you do and I won’t diaspoint you. I promise I won’t,” the singer told her fellow sorors.

“I got inducted tonight,” the singer said elsewhere in the clip, before proudly adding, “I am now a Sigma Gamma Rho.”

Fantasia noted that keeping the secret about her inclusion in the sorority was hard, but she’s happy to now be “a part of the best sisterhood there is.”

Adding to the camaraderie with her sorors, the singer later belted the “I Gotta Feeling” chant.

As Fantasia led and as others in the room chimed in, they sang:

“I gotta feeling,I gotta feeling sorors.I gotta feeling,somebody’s tryna wear my blue and gold.But it takes a real woman to be a Sigma Gamma Rho.”

In the caption of a separate post, Fantasia said, “Y’all have no idea how long I been waiting to share this news!! I’ve officially been inducted as an Honorary #SigmaGammaRho. #D9 #sorority #prettypoodle THANK YOU… I am overjoyed.”

According to Sigma Gamma Rho, the sorority’s other newly minted honorary members are actress and Grammy-nominated singer Alexis Jones, Emmy-nominated event producer Yvonne McNair, and the Global Head of Communications for Osmo, Shawn Smith.

See Fantasia’s other posts about her induction down below, EEE-YIP!

Fantasia Celebrates Joining A Sisterhood As A Sigma Gamma Rho Soror was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com