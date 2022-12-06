The Bijou Star Files: Mariah Carey Needs More Nick Cannon Time

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 6, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Mariah Carey Wants Ex-Husband Nick Cannon, Soon-To-Be Father Of 12, To ‘Carve Out’ More Time For Their Twins, According To Insiders

Although Nick Cannon is working on being a father to 11 children, Mariah Carey wants him to spend more time with the twins they share together. Read More

AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES His Prior Workplace Affair DIDN’T CAUSE ‘GMA3’ BENCHING

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ benching from the ‘GMA3’ anchor’s desk has nothing to do with an alleged workplace affair he had several years ago with another producer … Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN GETS RESTRAINING ORDER Against Guy Who Claimed To Talk With Her Telepathically

Kim Kardashian just got some much-needed protection against a scary individual who not only showed up at her home multiple times … but also claimed to be armed. Read More

LADY GAGA GUY WHO SHOT DOG WALKER GETS 21 YEARS

The man charged for shooting Lady Gaga‘s dog walker last year just got a stiff punishment for the crime … landing behind bars for decades. Read More

AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES’GMA3′ RATINGS JUMP After Relationship News

‘GMA3’ saw a significant boost in viewers tuning in after news of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes hooking up came out … apparently, folks were interested. Read More

KYRIE IRVING NO LONGER NIKE ATHLETE One Month After Suspension

Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete … a spokesperson for the company announced Monday. Read More

HARRY & MEGHAN DOCUMENTARY NEW TRAILER DIGS DEEP INTO ROYAL FAMILY …’We Know the Full Truth’

A new trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s documentary has dropped, and it’s clear the couple isn’t holding back in taking some serious shots at the royal family. Read More

EX-LAKER DEVEAN GEORGE’SHAQ DID NOT S*** IN MY SHOE!!!’… ‘That’s A Lie!!!’

Ex-Lakers champ Devean George wants to clear the dookie-smelling air … telling TMZ Sports Shaquille O’Neal NEVER took a dump in his shoe — despite a rumor saying otherwise. Read More

Tory Lanez Released From House Arrest For Megan Thee Stallion Trial Preparations

Tory Lanez is a free man–from house arrest. According to Rolling Stone senior reporter Nancy Dillon, a judge granted the artist release as preparations for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial. Read More

BREAKING: No Bond For JSU Freshman Accused Of Shooting, Killing Fellow Jackson State University Student

A Hinds County judge is holding a JSU freshman accused in the shooting death of a fellow Jackson State University student without bond. Read More

Kanye West Accuses Elon Musk Of Being ‘Genetic Hybrid’ After Twitter Suspension

Kanye West is still going in on Elon Musk, though he has to do so via Instagram rather than Twitter. Read More

Sheriff: Florida Cop Accidentally Fatally Shoots Best Friend & Fellow Police Officer While Playing Video Games

A young Florida deputy was accidentally shot and killed by his friend and roommate – also a police officer – after the two took a break from playing videos games together, officials said. Read More

Woman Who Previously Identified As Nonbinary Sues Doctors Who Removed Her Breasts Without Adequate Mental Health Assessment

Camille Kiefel, a 32-year-old woman who previously identified as nonbinary, is suing the medical team that approved her 2020 mastectomy. Read More

Kirstie Alley Dead After Battle With Cancer, ‘Cheers’ Star Was 71

Kirstie Alley passed away on Monday at the age of 71. Read More

Lil Uzi Vert Gives JT Rolls-Royce Cullinan for 30th Birthday

Lil Uzi Vert commemorated his girlfriend JT’s 30th birthday by gifting her a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Read More

Man Accused of Killing Takeoff Claims Innocence in Court

The man charged in the killing of Takeoff says he’s innocent, Read More

Hertz Agrees to Pay Nearly $170 Million to Settle Hundreds of False Car Theft Claims

Hertz Global Holdings has agreed to pay $168 million to settle hundreds of false theft claims over stolen cars. Read More

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Star in the Teaser For Netflix Comedy ‘You People’

Netflix has debuted the first teaser trailer for the Eddie Murphy and Jonah H ill-starring comedy You People. Read More

Cardi B Says She Made $1 Million for 35-Minute Performance at Private Event

Cardi B says she made $1 million for a recent performance at a private event, urging detractors to “think about that” when speaking about her. Read More

Ten Middle School Students Treated For Ingesting Apparent Marijuana Edibles

Ten middle school students at a San Fernando Valley school have been treated after they ingested marijuana edibles, Read More

Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Won’t Hand Over Rights to ‘Friday’ Franchise, and He’s Not Buying Them: “It’s My Movie”

Ice Cube is currently fighting for the rights to the Friday movie franchise. The producer spoke on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson to clear up what he means. Read More

Twitter Reacts to Shannon Sharpe Saying He Would Not Have Chosen to Attend an HBCU If He “Had the Grades”

Shannon Sharpe is facing much backlash after admitting he would not have attended an HBCU if he didn’t have to. Read More

Yung Miami Says She Might Have to Cancel Her ‘Caresha Please’ Podcast: “N*ggas Scared of the Smoke”

Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast might be coming to an end. Read More

Gabourey Sidibe Reveals She Married Brandon Fankel ‘Over a Year Ago’

Gabourey Sidibe is a married woman — and has been for quite some time. Read More

Michael Avenatti Sentenced to 14 Years for Tax Fraud and Stealing Millions of Dollars from Clients

Disgraced celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for blocking the IRS’s attempt to collect $3 million in unpaid taxes, and stealing millions from his clients. Read More

Jay-Z Has Joined A Group Of Investors Who Want To Open A Casino In Times Square

Jay-Z’s “God Did” verse sparked discussions about capitalism and the war on drugs. “Nobody touched the billi until Hov did,” the billionaire mogul and rapper boasts on the DJ Khaled track from August. And who’s going to break ground on a casino in New York City? Hov could. Read More

‘RHOP’s’ Mia Thornton Reveals She Allowed Best Friend Jacqueline Blake To Have Sex w/ Her Ex Boyfriend

It looks like Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Mia Thornton and friend Jacqueline Blake are much closer than anyone could have predicted. Read More

