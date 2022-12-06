Now Kanye West Wants Jewish People To Forgive Hitler !?

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Maybe ‘Jeen-Yus’ came out too soon, because the Kanye West saga continues.

For a brief recap that started with his ‘White Lives Matters’ shirts, fast forwarding, Kanye West went on a Twitter rant, then he got suspended from Twitter, ended up on a podcast saying “I like Hitler” in an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist and firebrand Alex Jones. Mind you all of this is only a week after he had dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and former president Donald Trump. Ye then managed to accuse his ex Kim Kardashian of having an affair saying he caught her the married NBA star Chris Paul, before he called out for Kim K to come back home and to Christ.

Which bring us to Kanye’s latest.

Kanye West sat down with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes to demand that Jewish people “forgive Hitler.” The 45 minute episode titled “Saving Ye” on the alt-right video platform Censored.TV, opens with McInnes at an airport spouting off his desire to “prevent Ye West from becoming an antisemite or a nazi” and to “talk him off the ledge.” Kanye West believes that the interviews he has been doing as of late are good for his presidential campaign for 2024.

“Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love,” …“You can’t say, you can’t force your pain on everyone else. Jewish people, forgive Hitler today.”

All these interviews that Kanye West has been doing is under that mask…maybe it’s a Kanye West voice imposter?? We can only pray that’s the case.

