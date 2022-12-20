The Bijou Star Files: Juror Caught Riding With Tory Lanez??

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 20, 2022:

Juror Was Reportedly Spotted In Courthouse Elevator With Tory Lanez & His Team

With the Megan Thee Stallion assault trial entering its second week, we have yet another twist, as a juror was reportedly spotted alongside Tory Lanez and his team in a courthouse elevator.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN FOUND GUILTY ON RAPE CHARGE, OTHERS IN L.A.

After several weeks, a verdict has been reached in Harvey Weinstein's 2nd sexual assault case — the disgraced movie mogul was found guilty on 3 of 7 charges.

GUNNA LAWYER SAYS PLEA NOT SNITCHING …6ix9ine & Wack 100 Don’t Buy That!!!

Gunna's lawyer, Steven Sadow, is swatting down critics who think the former YSL rapper ratted out his crew, but he's gonna have to convince a whole lot of critics.

O.J. SIMPSON I’ll Say It Again …I’M NOT KHLOE’S DAD!!!

O.J. Simpson is once again denying age-old rumors that he slept with Kris Jenner and fathered Khloe Kardashian — explaining the reason that can't be true … she ain't his type.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE CRIMINAL REFERRALS AGAINST TRUMP …Up to DOJ on Prosecution

Donald Trump broke the law during the attack on the U.S. Capitol — so says the Jan. 6 congressional committee … which is now asking the Department of Justice to prosecute.

AMBER HEARD SETTLES JOHNNY’S DEFAMATION CASE… Paying Only $1 Million

A source close to Johnny Depp tells us he'll be making a pledge followed by a contribution to several charities using the $1M. Contrary to what Amber Heard says, our source tells us the judgment can still be used against her in the future if she repeats the defamatory allegations.

DOG-WALKING HORROR DEMON-LIKE FIGURE CROSSES PATH …Chilling Sight Caught On Camera

A dog-walking couple says they bumped into something pretty terrifying — a creepy-looking figure crossed right in front of them in the dark, and although they caught it on camera, they have no clue what the thing is.

ROBERT DE NIRO CHRISTMAS GIFTS ALMOST JACKED By Home Intruder

Robert De Niro almost became a victim of the real-life Grinch — a home intruder who was legit trying to steal the dude's Christmas presents … just days before the holiday.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead Arrested For Defrauding Parishioner Out Of $90K Savings, Plus Extortion And Lying To FBI Charges

Bishop Lamor Whitehead is facing charges of fraud, extortion, and making false statements. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York announced the charges on Monday (Dec. 19) along with the Whitehead's arrest.

Tupac Shakur’s Stepdad Mutulu Released After Spending 40 Years Behind Bars For 1981 Brinks Heist That Left Two Cops Dead

Tupac Shakur's stepfather was released from prison after serving nearly 40 years behind bars for the 1981 Brinks armored-truck heist that left two police officers and a security guard dead.

LaNisha Cole Seemingly Reacts To Nick Cannon’s Holiday Flicks With His Other Kids— ‘No Fake IG Photoshoot Love’

Nick Cannon posed for Christmas photos with four of his children, and that seems to have set off LaNisha Cole, the mom of Onyx Cannon, on Instagram.

Lori Harvey Says She’s Focusing on Self-Love: ‘I’m Not Compromising’

Lori Harvey is focusing on herself. As a part of Essence's Black Love issue, the SKN by LH founder opened up about self-love.

Donovan Mitchell Calls Time in Utah ‘Draining,’ Says ‘It’s a Blessing to Be Back Around People That Look Like Me

Following Donovan Mitchell's trade from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the shooting guard has described his time in Utah as "draining."

Snoop Dogg Asks If He Should Run Twitter Following Elon Musk’s Poll

Hours after Elon Musk shared a poll on Twitter asking if he should step down as head of the company, Snoop Dogg hopped on the platform to ask his followers the same question.

‘E.T.’ Model Used in 1982 Movie Sells for $2.5 Million at Auction

The original model that brought E.T. to life in Steven Spielberg's 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial has been sold at an auction for $2,560,000,…

Former BET President Stephen G. Hill Backs Bow Wow, Says Jermaine Dupri’s Claims of Creating 106 & Park “Might be Bit of an Overstep”

Former BET President Stephen G. Hill has entered the chat, responding to Jermaine Dupri's claims of being responsible for creating '106 & Park.'

R. Kelly Manager Sentenced for Calling in Shooting Threat at Theater

Kelly's former manager was sentenced Monday to a year in federal prison for calling in a shooting threat that halted a screening of'Surviving R. Kelly'in 2018.

Mariah Carey Still Makes An Absolute Ton Of Money From ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ A New Report Estimates

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a 10th week.

Judge Denies Request to Lower Bail for Boy Accused of Killing Mom Over Amazon Order

The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of killing his mother after she reportedly refused to order him a VR set on Amazon appeared in court this week with a plea to have his bail amount lowered from $50,000 to just $100.

Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Asks Judge To Reduce Murder Conviction, Judge Rejects Request

Eric Ronald Holder Jr., the man convicted of killing Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle , wants to serve less time behind bars.

Jeannie Mai Reveals She Has ADHD & Didn’t Graduate High School [VIDEO]

Television personality Jeannie Mai is opening up about having a condition known as ADHD.

Mary J. Blige Lands New Talk Show ‘The Wine Down’

Mary J. Blige has a new talk show coming soon!

TREY SONGZTURNS HIMSELF IN FOR BOWLING BEATDOWN… Allegedly Punched 2 People

Trey Songz has voluntairly turned himself in to NYC cops after allegedly punching 2 people a couple of months back …

