The Bijou Star Files: Mom Dragged For Giving 3 Year Old A Perm

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 21, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Proud Mother Perms 3-Year-Old Daughter’s Hair And Shares Video On TikTok, Leaving Users Divided

Three days ago, a TikTok was posted of a mother perming her three-year-old daughter’s hair in a beauty salon. The video was shared by user @flambingo, who listed her identity as a 23-year-old mother-of-one in her account’s bio. Read More

LIL WAYNE SUED You Fired Me As Your Chef JUST BECAUSE I HAD TO CARE FOR MY KID!!!

Lil Wayne fired his personal chef at the drop of a hat, this after she ditched him in Vegas to deal with a pressing family emergency … so claims the woman in a new lawsuit. Read More

SAN JOSE POLICE DEPT.ARREST MADE MONTHS AFTER TEEN TOOK HIS OWN LIFE… In ‘Sextortion’ Case

San Jose police have made an arrest months after a teenage boy took his life — this after being extorted for money when he sent a nude photo to someone he thought was a teen girl. Read More

ROBERT SARVER DISGRACED SUNS OWNER SELLING TEAM To Billionaire Mat Ishbia

Woj reports the final price tag is believed to be in the “neighborhood” of $4 billion. Read More

GloRilla Called Out For Allegedly Ripping Off Multiple Businesswomen, Says A Scammer Has Been Impersonating Her Team

On the heels of GloRilla making headlines with her $550/week personal assistant job listing, people are coming out of the woodwork to accuse the rapper of ripping them off. Read More

Shanquella Robinson’s Father Describes Heartbreaking Moment He Saw His Daughter’s Injuries For The First Time At Her Funeral

Nearly two months removed from Shanquella Robinson‘s death, her grieving father Bernard Robinson opened up about the devastating moment he saw his daughter’s beaten and battered body, while the friends she was traveling with blamed her death on alcohol poisoning. Read More

Florida Family Seeks Justice After OB-GYN Administers Anesthesia On BBL Patient Who Never Woke Up From Surgery

A Florida family is seeking answers after 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams underwent cosmetic surgery for a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift, but never woke up. Read More

WATCH: Rasheeda Celebrates 23 Years Of Marriage With Kirk Frost: ‘Through Everything… We Pushed TF Through’

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost are still going strong! This couple recently celebrated 23 years of marriage, per an Instagram post she dedicated to her husband. Read More

8 Teenage Girls Charged With Second-Degree Murder of Man In Downtown Toronto

Eight teenage girls have been charged with the second-degree murder of a 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto. Read More

Justin Bieber Denounces New H&M Collection: “I Didn’t Approve It Don’t Buy It”

After clothing store H&M released a new collection featuring Justin Bieber’s face printed across several articles of clothing, the Canadian pop star took to Instagram to denounce it, stating that H&M moved forward with the collection without his approval. Read More

Pusha T “Not Interested” in Long Standing Drake Feud

As 2022 comes to a close, Pusha T is ready to leave his long-running feud with Drake behind once and for all. Read More

Tory Lanez Was ‘Firing Everywhere’ After Brawl in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial, Witness Testifies

Tory Lanez’s defense team thought they had a star witness on their side, but they got caught completely off-guard by the man who said he witnessed a roadside assault against Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. Read More

DaBaby Wins 2020 Miami Brawl Lawsuit After 5-Day Trial

Seems like DaBaby can’t lose when it comes to lawsuits. Nearly every time he’s in legal trouble, his defense team wins the battle. Now, they can rejoice over another victory. Read More

Method Man Recalls Quitting Cannabis to Film ‘How High’ [Video]

Method Man took a trip down memory lane to reflect on what life was like on set while filming the 2001 comedy How High. Read More

Bre Tiesi Defends Nick Cannon As A Father After His Ex LaNisha Cole Calls Out His ‘Fake IG Photo Op Love’

Bre Tiesi gushed about Nick Cannon’s parenting after LaNisha Cole seemingly shaded the “Masked Singer” host. Read More

Cher’s Inner Circle ‘Concerned’ About Relationship w/ Younger Boyfriend AE: The Warning Signs Are There

Singing superstar Cher may think the world of her new boo AE, but her friends reportedly have a different view. Read More

Kanye West’s Former Business Manager Unable To Serve Him w/ $4.5 Million Lawsuit Due To Rapper’s Office Evictions

Former billionaire mogul Kanye West is evading legal documents. Read More

Vivica A. Fox & Claudia Jordan Defend Megan Thee Stallion Against Joe Budden Following His ‘I Don’t Like That Girl’ Remarks & Criticism: Sit Your B*tch *ss Down

The women of Fox Soul’s Cocktail with Queens are standing with Megan Thee Stallion. Read More

Michelle Obama Explains Why She Doesn’t Care If Her Daughters Consider Her A Friend: There’s So Much Of Parenting That Has Nothing To Do With Them Liking You

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is giving the new generation a lesson on parenting. During Revolt TV’s “The Cross-Generational Conversation,” hosted by Mrs. Michelle Obama , the mother of two got candid about the thin line between parenting and friendship. Read More

Kevin Hunter Responds To Backlash For Suggesting Ashanti Got A BBL: I Salute All Her Natural Assets & Was Merely Posing A Question

Most people are taught not to ask a lady about her age or weight. However, Kevin Hunter could not help himself when it came to Grammy-winning singer Ashanti. Read More

