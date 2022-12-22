According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 17,891 new COVID-19 cases, further increasing the rate of infections on the rise through December.
The heightened case rate carrying through the middle of December is still a smaller case rate than the last two years’ holiday seasons. ODH’s latest coronavirus report was a bump of more than 1,000 compared to the past three, more consistent weeks. Ohio saw 16,719 new cases in the week prior, along with 16,061 and 16,091 cases in the two weeks before that.
ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave.
Ohio nears 20,000 new COVID-19 cases was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com