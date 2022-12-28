House of Representatives Bans TikTok From Mobile Devices

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

There has been rumors/talks of the popular TikTok app being banned in the United States.

Today breaking news is that a first step has been made as it is being reported that TikTok has been banned from any devices issued by the US House of Representatives. This comes after CAO issued a “cyber advisory” labelling TikTok a high-risk app due to its “lack of transparency in how it protects customer data”. It said TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, “actively harvests content for identifiable data” and stores some user data in China.

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned members of Congress after the midterm elections that the Chinese government could use TikTok to control users’ devices for influence or espionage purposes.

TikTok the company has not responded as of yet.

What does this mean going forward? We will keep you posted.

Take a look at the videos below