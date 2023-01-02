‘Let’s Talk About’ Queen Naija And BMF’s Lil Meech

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

BMF ruled Hip Hop in Atlanta in the 90’s. Rapper/Actor/Producer 50 Cent has taken the BMF story to a documentary-series as well as television series with the television series starring Lil Meech the son of BMF visionary Big Meech.

So it would only make since that the new future in Hip Hop/R&B singer, 27 year old Detroit native, Queen Naija would incorporate in 2023 what was legendary in the 90’s that was born in her home town, the fresh face of a new BMF, on a new path, 22 year old, Demetrius Flenory Jr. AKA Lil Meech.

Queen Naija dropped a teaser trailer for her new song/upcoming music video “Let’s Talk About It” starring BMF’s Lil Meech.

Honesty, commitment, trust the tease is fire.

Take a look at the music video teaser below.