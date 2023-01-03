The Bijou Star Files: Lyfe Jennings Say’s Y’all Ain’t Nice

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 3, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Lyfe Jennings Says He’s ‘Seriously Considering Not Doing Shows Anymore’ After Viral Videos Leave Fans Criticizing His Vocals

Singer Lyfe Jennings reveals he’s “seriously considering not doing shows anymore” after recent viral videos led to fans criticizing his vocals. Read More

GMA3’S T.J. HOLMES ALL SMILES WITH AMY ROBACH IN MIAMI …Right Before Divorce Filing

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were 2 happy campers the day before he took the first legal step to end his marriage … smiling and enjoying each other’s company during their romantic escape to Miami. Read More

LAMAR ODOM I Didn’t Use Drugs At Nevada Brothel …OWNER TRIED TO KILL ME!!!

Lamar Odom is adamant he didn’t use illicit drugs the night he overdosed at a Nevada brothel … claiming the owner wanted him dead and plied him with drugs … he says just that on a Fox primetime special Monday at 9 PM where he also talks about doing Khloe Kardashian dirty. Read More

PRINCE HARRY I WANT MY DAD AND BROTHER BACK …Pleas For Unity Amid Drama

Prince Harry is hoping to mend the deep rift with his family … and now says he’s pleading for harmony with them, even as he and Meghan Markle very publicly air their grievances with the royals. Read More

Black Ex-NFL Star Accuses White Metaverse Boss Of Racial Slurs, Sexual Harassment And Bizarre Come-Ons

A former NFL star has accused the CEO of a New York-based metaverse company of sexually harassing him and another Black employee, claiming she used racial slurs, subjected him to bizarre come-ons and made lewd references to his sex life, two recently-filed lawsuits claim. Read More

What’s ‘Pregnancy Nose?’ Women Discuss Phenomenon On Social Media

You’ve likely heard of people’s feet or breasts swelling during pregnancy, but did you know that the nose can be affected as well? Read More

(Exclusive) Vanessa Simmons Shares Decision To Opt For Micro-Laser Liposuction: ‘I’m Ready To Stop Playing Small’

Vanessa Simmons is hip-hop, and reality television, royalty. Most fans can recall her teenage years as a cast member on the 2005 MTV show Run’s House. Read More

Wiz Khalifa Says He Ruined His $10,000 Suit After Falling into a Pool on New Year’s Eve

Wiz Khalifa rang in 2023 by performing at Disneyland for the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast. Hours later, the rapper ruined a $10,000 suit he was wearing by into a swimming pool. Read More

New York Becomes Sixth State to Legalize Composting of Human Bodies

The state of New York has become the sixth in the United States to legalize the composting of human bodies… Read More

The Name “Karen” Is Dying Out As Women Are Deciding To Legally Change Their Names To Escape The Negative Connotations

Women are deciding to change their legal names from “Karen” after the name has become linked to problematic events. Read More

Alabama Airport Baggage Handler Killed After Being Sucked Into Plane’s Engine

Officials at Montgomery Regional Airport confirmed the death of a baggage handler who was killed after being sucked into the engine of an American Airlines regional aircraft. Read More

‘RHOA’ Kandi Burruss’ Six-Year Old Son, Ace, Filming For a New Christmas Movie

Ace Tucker is ready to start his acting career! Read More

Put Her Under the Jail: Woman Charged After Pushing 3-year-old Child Face Down onto Train Tracks [Video]

A woman was arrested and charged for allegedly pushing a 3-year-old girl “face-first” onto the train tracks at Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland, Oregon on Wednesday (Dec. 28). Read More

14 Dead, Two Dozen Escape After Gunmen Attack Mexico Prison

Dozens of inmates have escaped from a prison in northern Mexico after gunmen, suspected to be members of a drug cartel, opened fire on the facility. Read More

Elon Musk Reportedly Becomes The First Person In History To Lose $200 Billion In Net Worth

Elon Musk has lost a ton of money! Read More

Taraji P. Henson Says She Hasn’t Been ‘Purely Happy In A Long Time’ While Speaking On Her Mental Health: I’m Kind Of Spinning

Taraji P. Henson is putting in the work needed to reach her level of desired happiness.

Actress Taraji P. Henson recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s “In Real Life” podcast where she was vulnerable about her current state of happiness. Read More

Bryan Kohberger allegedly tried to expose himself, taunted guards from PA jail cell: report

The suspect in the slaying of four University of Idaho students allegedly tried to expose himself, sang violent rap songs and threatened guards from a Pennsylvania jail cell, according to a report. Read More

Janet Jackson Reportedly Implementing ‘MeToo’ Checks Ahead Of Her Upcoming Tour: ‘Creating A Safe Environment Is More Important Than Profits’

Ahead of her upcoming Together Again world tour, Janet Jackson is said to be following in the footsteps of Beyonce by vetting those who she plans on working with during the summer concerts. Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine to sign bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving

Senate Bill 288 will allow people to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving. Read More

