Jordyn Woods is starting 2023 off with a spiffy courtside look that we need in our closet! The model posed at a basketball game, rocking a red crop jacket, camouflage cargo pants, red heels, and waist-length braids that were giving life.

Courtside fashion is a thing, and celebrities bring their A-game when attending basketball games. Jordyn Woods definitely got the courtside style memo as she posed effortlessly in a red puffer coat, black bodysuit, and Samaria Leah vintage camouflage cargo pants. Woods’ look was perfect for the sporting event as it represented both chic and casual.

Woods’ jacket hit her stomach and featured a hood and zippers. She threw the jacket over a black top, matching her black designer bag. Her relaxed, camouflage cargo pants loosely fit her curves and were accented by denim material. Woods completed her look with red, strappy sandals, a diamond necklace, and diamond rings. Her hair stole the show as she wore it in long, crochet braids that fell over the side of her shoulder.

Woods posted the jazzy look to her Instagram, stating that she is looking forward to the new year. “Just another game day fit in the freezing cold top of the year, excited for what it has to offer,” wrote the socialite. And if Woods’ 2023 fashion is as modish as this gameday look, we are excited about what it has to offer as well!

Jordyn Woods Posed Courtside In A Fly Sporty Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com