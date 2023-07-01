Moore Counseling and Mediation Services

We deliver compassionate, specialized services that positively impact people!
There is a way. Moore Counseling & Mediation Services, inc. (MCMS) is a confidential, compassionate, responsive, and professional organization which provides services in mental health treatment, substance use disorder treatment, mediation, employee assistance programs and professional development.
MCMS has been delivering services to the communities we all live and work in since 1999. It is our mission to provide the most comprehensive services possible to individuals, as well as to organizations committed to taking care of their employees. We assist our clients to achieve a healthy and productive lifestyle and seek outcomes that improve the status of the individual and the community.
Learn more about all our services at moorecounseling.com or call, 216-404-1900
-
Here's Why Cleveland Air Smells Like It's Burning Today
-
Cleveland Mom Faces Murder, Left 1 Year Old Home While On Vacation
-
Tragedy in Ohio: 2 Year Old Fatally Shoots His Pregnant Mother
-
Russell Simmons Dragged For Filth By Daughter & Kimora, Twitter Piles On
-
Everything You Missed at the Fantasia Concert in Cleveland!
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Loving The Culture: Ashanti Visits Bermuda For The First Time To Celebrate Carnival
-
Cleveland Police Say '30 Missing Children' Reports Are Misleading