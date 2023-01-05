Accused Killer Of Takeoff Released On $1 Million Bond

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

The accused murder, Patrick Clark, of Migos rapper Takeoff asked the courts for money to hire an investigator to prepare for his defense. 33 year old Patrick Clark wanted $5,000 to prove his innocence, and in an appearance in court, Clark’s attorneys said that he wasn’t the person who shot Takeoff.

Wednesday Patrick Clark was able to post a $1 million dollar bond. As part of his bond agreement, Clark will have to wear an ankle monitor and remain at his parents’ home in Houston, while also avoiding contact with Takeoff’s family, until his court date in March.

28 year old Takeoff whose real name was, Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston following a private party on November 1.

