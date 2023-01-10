Multiple Tennessee Police Fired In Sexual Misconduct Scandal

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Talk about a Human Resources nightmare. Five Tennessee officers are being released and another three officers are suspended after various bouts of sexual misconduct and reportedly lying during the ensuing investigation into these claims.

It’s being reported that according to an internal investigation by the La Vergne Police Department an entanglement of epic proportions went down.

Sexual relationships went down between a female officer and multiple officers named in the investigation. All of these subjects were aware of ongoing sexual conduct and explicit images which were sent by a female officer to some of the male officers listed in the report in various capacities. The officers are accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a female officer on multiple occasions, including oral sex, threesomes and wild parties with some of this happening on LPD property and private property.

By the way these are married officers of the law.

