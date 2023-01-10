El DeBarge Busted For Drugs At A Gas Station

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

The DeBarge family is famously known for their heavenly voices, unfortunately they infamously known for their, lets say lawless ways. Everybody prays for the DeBarge’s to get it together, but they seem to pop up in the news for something that has nothing to do with music.

It’s being reported that ‘Who’s Holding Donna Now’ singer El DeBarge got caught by police at the gas station holding somethings but none of them were Donna.

According to a report El DeBarge was at a gas station when police peeped his expired tags. Burbank Police decided to approach El DeBarge’s vehicle when they noticed he had a metal baton inside the car. Because the metal baton was illegal, it prompted them to search the car and find suspected narcotics. On top of that El’s, “L’s” were suspended.

El DeBarge was arrested and booked on several charges of possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

El DeBarge is out on a $25K bond until him and the court get together after the dance.

