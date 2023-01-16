Master P & Snoop Dogg First Black-Owned Cereal Company

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

What better time than MLK Day 2023 to announce a historic black-owned move.

Mater P has been in the news here and there talking about his new cereal venture that includes rapper Snoop Dogg.

Today Master P dropped some historic facts about his joint venture with Snoop in honor of Martin Luther Kings Day.

HAPPY MLK DAY @snoopdogg and I are the first black-owned cereal company with a national distribution deal. Salute to @post_cereals for believing in diversity. SnoopCereal.com BroadusFoods.com The more we make, the more we give. #GODisGOOD #goldspoon

We’re taking this to WIC and [everything] ’cause we’re two WIC kids, grew up in the ghetto,...And now coming from WIC to owning our own company is crazy. Y’all can do it, too.” MLK is not a day to chill but a day of service and Master P and Snoop Dogg service is ‘Snoop Cereal’ will be available on WIC, the nation’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. “

AMEN!!

Take a look at the video below