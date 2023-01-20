Regina King Shares Touching Video Tribute To Her Late Son

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Shorty after his 26th birthday, actress Regina King’s world was shattered when her only son Ian Alexander Jr. took own his life in 2022.

Regina King has been grieving in her own way privately and away from social media.

Today in tribute to Regina King’s, son, Ian, King took to Instagram to declare ‘Worthday’ in celebration of what would have been Ian’s 27th birthday in a touching video.

Regina King’s video that included a miniature hot air balloon in Ian’s favorite color orange with a tearjerking caption that started with:

January 19th is Ian’s Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian.

Take a look at Regina King’s touching tribute video below as we continue to keep her uplifted in our prayers.