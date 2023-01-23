Beyoncé Returns To Stage, Mother of R&B Singer Charged With 2nd-Degree Murder [WATCH]

CLOSE

Our girl Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage over the weekend and Da Brat has all the details that had the internet buzzing after clips surfaced online.

Beyoncé was reportedly paid $24 million for the performance at the luxury resort for the invitation-only event, according to TMZ.

Variety reports that guests in attendance included “Chloe and Halle Bailey, Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, and Rebel Wilson were among stars in attendance,” along with her husband Jay-Z, her children, and both parents.

In more serious news, the mother of R&B heartthrob Sammie has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Orlando

As reported by Atlanta Black Star, 56-year-old Angila Denise Baxter was arrested on January 17 and charged with 2nd-degree murder with a firearm and shooting into a vehicle.

According to documents from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier was found dead inside her wrecked vehicle on the night of January 12.

