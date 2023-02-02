Serena Williams Talks Life After Tennis and Will Smith Oscar Night

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

The film ‘King Richard’ was an incredible film that was deserving of all the accolades and awards it received last year, however on films biggest stage Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock unfortunately is what most will remember.

‘King Richard’ was the story of the obstacles that led to the pinnacle of two of the greatest female, African American, tennis players in our lifetime, Venus and Serena Williams.

Serena Williams has since retired from tennis and seems to be enjoying the family life down on the farm.

Serena Williams in an interview with Gayle King gave us a glimpse of the farm, while sharing what’s been going on with her life after tennis, however the subject of ‘King Richard’ and Oscar night came up. Serena Williams who was on deck that night replied with the grace she showed on the tennis court.

“I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed,” …“But I also feel that I’ve been in a position where I’ve been under a lot of pressure and made a tremendous amount of mistakes, and I’m the kind of person that’s like, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world.’”

Take a look at the video below