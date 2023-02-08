Akron Declares February 8 ‘LeBron James Day’

Today (February 8) Akron, Ohio celebrates LeBron James Day.
James broke the all-time NBA scoring record last night, after draining a jumper with just 10 seconds left in the third quarter of a contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder. King James finished with 38 points, and now has 38,390 career points over his twenty-year NBA career.
Akron mayor Daniel Horrigan released the following statement:
“What a thrill it is to see Akron’s own LeBron James become the NBA’s All-Time leading scorer, a record that may never be broken again. On the court, LeBron James has demonstrated elite athletic ability, determination, and grit over the course of his career. Despite all the on-court and worldwide accolades, LeBron never forgot his humble roots right here in Akron. The LeBron James Family Foundation has invested resources, time, and passion into creating generational change for Akron’s youth and families. His actions on and off the court are the prime example of leadership. 38,390 points in, and I cannot wait to see what he does next. On behalf of myself and the entire City of Akron, congratulations LeBron James!”
On King James Way in Akron, on the Akron Civic Theatre’s external videoboard, you can see the following video. Congrats to King James for always being a superior human being, both on and off the court!
