The James Gang Congratulates King James On Making History [VIDEO]

LeBron James last night passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become NBA’s all-time leading scorer after he buried a historic 14-foot fadeaway jumper that put him alone atop the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 38,390 at the age of 38 years old. The game was stopped for 10 minutes to celebrate the historic event, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar himself passing the celebratory torch to LeBron James in the form of the game ball.

But all the accolades and fanfare in the world don’t mean a thing unless your family is there to celebrate it with you plus the biggest award LeBron James can receive is the reward of his family, mother Gloria, mother in-law Jennifer, wife Savannah and his children Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri ‘The James Gang’, that’s how just a kid from Akron rolls.

The James Gang was at last nights game to witness history then they put together a video to not only congratulate LeBron James the NBA player but LeBron James the father and son.

Take a look at the videos below.