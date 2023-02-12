Prayers: Actress LisaRaye McCoy Mother Has Passed

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Prayers are in order as actress LisaRay McCoy, best known for role as Diamond in “The Players Club”, has shared the heart breaking news that her mother Katie McCoy has passed away Friday, February 10, 2023.

According to a touching tribute photo post made by the 55 year old Chicago native LisaRaye herself:

I’m numb. I lost my mother last night. It was expected but never could I prepare. Being strong is what you taught me but I can’t say it applies today. I will make your transition a celebration of memories that I’ll cherish. I’ll miss you.

No cause of death has been given at this time.

We will be keeping LisaRaye as well as her family uplifted in our prayers.

