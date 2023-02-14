CLOSE

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show wanted to debate what are some of the greatest love songs of all time.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

With so many classics to choose from, we wanted to hear from the listeners with their picks!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Take a listen to What’s Trending and get some ideas for some music to add to your playlist while you spend your evening with that special someone!

What’s your pick?

See Also: Hot Spot: Anthony Anderson Says Weight-Loss Trend Creating Diabetes Medication Shortage [WATCH]

See Also: Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Nikki Giovanni

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What’s Trending: What Is The Best Love Song Of All Time?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com