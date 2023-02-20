Mac McClung Wins and Saves NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Whoever said White Men Can’t Jump in 1992, better check again because here in 2023 Mac McClung has proved the nay sayers wrong and we are not talking about a reboot to the movie either. As Saturday night Mac McClung won the 2023 NBA All-Star game Slam Dunk contest, with 3 of his 4 dunks earning him a perfect score of 50 from the judges, and may have single handedly saved the once beloved contest.

BTW…Who the hell is Mac McClung!?

Mac McClung a 24 year old rookie shooting guard that hails from Texas Tech with only two games of NBA experience under his belt during stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls, McClung was signed to a two-way contract by the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the week and dominated Saturday’s dunk contest with a near-perfect performance.

Mac McClung put on his Gate City (Va.) high school uniform over his red Sixers jersey and threw down a 540-degree two-handed dunk one-and-a-half turns in the air, bringing the crowd to their feet as well as the All Star that’s greatness is replicated on the dunk contest trophy, Julius “Dr. J” Erving , who presented McClung with the trophy.

Take a look at the video below