13 People Taken To Hospital After Planet Explosion In Bedford

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

February 3, 2023 a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, OH causing residents to have to be evacuated. Today in Bedford, OH just 70 miles northwest of East Palestine, at the I Schumann & Co., plant which produces copper alloys, an explosion, which blew debris over neighboring businesses, streets and cars, has caused 13 people to be taken to area hospitals, with one being reported in critical condition. The smoke from the burning plant could be seen for miles around the site.

Oakwood Fire Department officials said the cause of the explosion is under investigation but called the facility a “relatively safe plant.”

Take a look at the videos below.