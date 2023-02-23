Inspiring Rapper/Actor Is Claiming To Be LL Cool J’s Son

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

First Aaliyah and R. Kelly, had a girl claiming to their daughter jump out of the social media closet, now LL Cool J.

LL Cool J has went from being ‘I Need Love Rapper’, to a NCIS agent in Los Angeles actor. He has been pretty much been clean cut family man that has been married to Simone Johnson since 1995 with four children together, huge career, no drama, that is until now. A young man has taken to social media to say he and LL Cool J are like father, like son, literally, allegedly.

A man named Love Benji has come forward with the claims that the two-time Grammy Award winner is his father. The aspiring musician said in an Instagram video that he was silenced with an NDA, but he felt the need to speak out and tell “the truth.”

Love Benji say’s that he sometimes receives $200.00 a month from his secret father, that he knows as James Todd Smith, and that he learned about his father late in life from his mother. He also say’s that he would love to link up with his dad however his famous alleged father has blocked him on social media.

Don’t know how true it is, but dude looks a little like LL Cool J and he has got the whole lip licking thing down.

Take a look at the video below.