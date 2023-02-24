Stephanie Mills Say’s Beyonce’ Isn’t Comparable To Diana Ross

CLOSE

Source: Paras Griffin / GettyThe term ‘Diva’ is defined as, a famous female opera singer. In Latin Diva is the word for Goddess. The word diva was a compliment, one reserved for only the greatest singers in the world. Lately, though, diva has come to describe someone that’s acting entitled or holier than thou. A person who acts like the world revolves around her is a diva.

Fans right now are upset with Stephanie Mills because she said that Beyonce’ isn’t comparable to Diana Ross in a recent interview.

“Oh, she – I don’t think you can compare. I don’t think you can compare Beyonce to Diana Ross.” “In terms of stardom … it’s still different. I mean, Diana is glamor, and you know … Beyonce is glamor … it’s just different … it’s Hip-Hop.” “I consider Beyonce Hip-Hop. And I consider Diana, R&B and Pop, and just … I consider her royalty. I’ve always wanted to be like Diana. And when I saw, ‘Lady Sings The Blues’ … I would go to her shows in Vegas … they were always so wonderful and classy, and everything. Diana Ross is epitome of beauty and class to me.”

Here are the questions about the Stephanie Mills interview that may determine comparability. Are Stephanie Mills, Diana Ross and Beyonce’ ‘Diva’s’ in the defined in the traditional definition? Is Beyonce’, Diana Ross and Stephanie Mills Diva’s in the complimentary definition? Do you agree with Stephanie Mills, that Beyonce’ and Diana Ross are not comparable due to genre? Or do you think that Stephanie Mills is just being a Diva in the later of the definition sense, and should click her heels and bounce out of OZ.

Take a look at the Stephanie Mills interview below and give us your thoughts. Is Stephanie wrong or nah?