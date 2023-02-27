Madonna’s Eldest Brother Has Passed At The Age of 66

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

No matter how rich or poor, famous or not, no one wants the news that their family member has passed.

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that singer Madonna’s eldest brother Anthony Ciccone has passed away at the age of 66 years old on Friday night.

The news of Anthony Ciccone’s passing came via social media from his brother-in-law, singer/songwriter Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna’s sister.

“My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone,”