Madonna’s Eldest Brother Has Passed At The Age of 66

No matter how rich or poor, famous or not, no one wants the news that their family member has passed.
Prayers are in order as it is being reported that singer Madonna’s eldest brother Anthony Ciccone has passed away at the age of 66 years old on Friday night.
The news of Anthony Ciccone’s passing came via social media from his brother-in-law, singer/songwriter Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna’s sister.
“My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone,”
Michigan native and former photography assistant Anthony Ciccone was one of Madonna’s seven siblings and is said to have passed away. Allegedly Anthony Ciccone had struggled with alcoholism and was reportedly homeless for many years.
Madonna has not addressed her brothers passing as of yet.
We will be keeping Madonna as well as her family uplifted in our prayers.
