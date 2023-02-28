The Bijou Star Files: Nurse Fired For Slamming NICU Baby

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

February 28, 2023:

Long Island Hospital Fires Nurse Seen Slamming Newborn In NICU Bassinet

First-time parents Consuelo Saravia and Fidel Sinclair were heartbroken to see a nurse slamming their newborn inside a bassinet. At the time, their son Nikko was only two days old. Read More

ALEC BALDWIN New Crew Members Sue …WE WERE THERE AT THE DEATH SCENE!!!

Three crew members who say they were on the scene when Alec Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins have just filed a new lawsuit … claiming it was a tragedy waiting to happen. Read More

EX-NFL RB ZAC STACY SENTENCED TO SIX MONTHS IN JAIL… Over Attacks On Ex-GF

Zac Stacy will spend more time behind bars for attacking his ex-girlfriend on two separate occasions in 2021 … the former NFL running back was just sentenced to six months in jail in the cases. Read More

FLORIDA ALLIGATOR ATTACK 2 More Gators Removed …LIKELY TO BE KILLED, PROCESSED

More alligators have been removed from the Florida retirement community where an elderly was attacked and killed … with additional searches underway. Read More

MICHAEL B. JORDAN TEAMS WITH CALVIN KLEIN (FINALLY) …For Underwear Campaign

Michael B. Jordan has done the inevitable — linking up with Calvin Klein for a good old-fashioned underwear campaign, and all we can say … yeah, it’s about time. Read More

DRAKE LIL WAYNE RAPPED MY EMAIL ADDY IN SONG… Thought It Was My Name!!!

Drake is looking back at his entry into Lil Wayne‘s Young Money Records camp with fondness — considering their relationship hit the ground so fast, they didn’t even get properly introduced!!! Read More

TRAVIS KELCE DOUSES CLUBGOERS WITH 6-LITER BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE… Wild Vegas Party!!!

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl party is STILL raging on … this time Travis Kelce and his K.C. teammates hit up a Vegas hot spot to commemorate their big victory — and at one point during the festivities, the star tight end hosed down clubgoers with six liters of bubbly!! Read More

KeKe Palmer Announces Birth Of Baby Boy With Darius Daulton

Actress and singer Keke Palmer, 29, recently took to Instagram to share some exciting news with her followers – she has become a mother! Read More

White Student Suing Howard University For $2 Million Citing Racial Discrimination And A ‘Hostile Education Environment’

A White student at Howard University‘s law school is during the HBCU for $2 million for alleged racial discrimination while claiming the school created a “hostile education environment.” Read More

Carlos King Says Gizelle Bryant Was ‘Disrespectful’ During RHOP Colorism Conversation: ‘How Dare You!’

Carlos King has some choice words for Gizelle Bryant now that part 2 of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 reunion has aired! Read More

Master P Says Payment Issue With Jess Hilarious Was ‘All In Miscommunication’ (Video)

Music mogul Master P is continuing to explain his side of events regarding allegations from comedian Jess Hilarious. Read More

Drake Says He Regrets Name-Dropping Past Flames In Songs: ‘I’ve Tried My Best To Stop Doing That’

Drake recently opened up to Lil Yachty about some past lyrical decisions that he “could’ve done without.” Specifically, he acknowledged how his decision to name-drop women—including women like Ki-Ki, Bria & Nebby—in songs isn’t something that he’s particularly proud of. Read More

LISTEN: Resurfaced Podcast Audio Shows Lore’l Did Not Call Michael B. Jordan ‘Corny’

Resurfaced podcast audio from 2021 shows that radio host Lore’l did not call Michael B. Jordan “corny,” despite the actor believing otherwise in a now-viral video clip. Read More

Drug-Resistant Stomach Bug Spreading Throughout United States: ‘Serious Public Health Alert’ CDC Warns

An “extensively drug-resistant” stomach bug outbreak is spreading across the United States, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling it a “serious public health alert.” Read More

Bambi Speaks On Marriage With Scrappy: ‘We Are Residing At The Same Residence, We Are Not Separated’

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Bambi is shedding some light on her marriage with Scrappy after surprising fans with a freestyle pledging “no more love” earlier this month. Read More

NBA Reportedly Considering Overtime Rule Change to Implement ‘Target Score’

The NBA is considering a drastic change to its overtime rules, one which would prevent games from running too long while also enabling the load management strategies implemented in today’s league. Read More

Exclusive: Angela Bassett Reveals She’s Producing A Limited Series That Will Be Coming Soon [Video]

Angela Bassett did the thing this past weekend at the NAACP Image Awards. She walked away with three victories for Entertainer Of The Year, Outstanding Actress In A Drama Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Read More

Exclusive: ‘P-Valley’ Star Brandee Evans Reveals She Lost a Daughter, Says Playing a Mother in the Show Serves as Therapy [Video]

Down in the valley, the girls are thriving and winning awards. Read More

Wendy Williams Is ‘Formerly Retired,’ Says ‘I Want to Be on TV’ 4 Months After Taking a Health Break [Video]

Is Wendy Williams preparing a return to television? Read More

Latto Denies She’s Dating 21 Savage Following Fan Speculation

Did 21 Savage hit the ‘jackpot’ with Big Latto? Read More

Moneybagg Yo Denies Being the Man in Viral Video That Shows Him Allegedly Having Sex with a Woman

Did Moneybagg Yo get caught on camera being a Moneybagg Hoe? Read More

Will Smith Reacts To Winning Outstanding Actor Category At 2023 NAACP Image Awards [Photo]

Will Smith shared his reaction to winning the NAACP Image Award for Best Actor on Instagram. Read More

GloRilla Fans Try to Remove Her Wig at Show [Video]

At the end of her final tour stop in Philadelphia, GloRilla was crowdsurfing when fans started reaching for her wig. GloRilla played along, taking the hairpiece off herself and launching it into the crowd. Read More

Kelis and Her Kids ‘Almost Fell Off A Cliff’ Driving in California Snowstorm [Video]

Kelis and her kids almost plunged down a cliff during a snowstorm in Southern California.Read More

Chris Rock’s Live Netflix Special Just Got Bigger — and More Star-Studded

Netflix is readying for its first-ever live, global streaming event, and it’s pulling out all the stops. Read More

Nia Long’s Son Kez Having ‘Really Tough Time’ After Dad Ime Udoka’s Affair

Nia Long’s youngest son is having a “really tough time” after his father, Ime Udoka, disgraced their family by having an affair. Read More

Nelly And Ashanti Fuel Romance Rumors With Matching Chain [Video]

Nelly and Ashanti have done it again, sparking new dating rumors. Read More

Iggy Azalea Details Weird OnlyFans Requests [Video]

Iggy Azalea has revealed some of the weirdest OnlyFans requests she’s received. Read More

Ohio train derailment update: Waste from East Palestine to be shipped to Grafton

Ross Incineration in Grafton will be one of four waste disposal sites, which also includes one just 20 miles from the derailment site in East Palestine. Read More

