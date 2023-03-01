Two Men Get Cited For Killing a Bald Eagle and Trying to Eat It

Two Nebraska men have been cited for killing and planning to eat a bald eagle.
Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin and Domingo Zetino-Hernandez were in a duck recreation area near Stanton, Nebraska when authorities were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle. It was then discovered that the two 20-year-olds had shot and killed an eagle and planned to eat it.
Bald eagles are a protected species in the United States, something that the two Honduran men may not have been aware of. Nonetheless, they were ticketed and could be facing more severe charges.
Information from a FOX 8 report was used in this post. To see their entire post, [click here].
