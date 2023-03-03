Meet Kym Sellers Family First Storm Shyanne Sellers [VIDEO]

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

In 2015 Kym Sellers the voice of “The Quiet Storm”, said “Remember Keep that Faith, The Higher Power he will always lead your way, when others seem to let you down know that the man upstairs has always got your back, I know sometimes things could be better but remember it could always be worse….” for the last time on WZAK-FM, Radio One Cleveland, to move on to other things. One of those things, the thing meant the most was her family, her daughters, her ballers, Sydney, Syarra, Shayla and Shyanne.

Today Kym Sellers is chasing one of her ballers, Shyanne Sellers, to the 2023 Big Ten Tournament before she settles in for a ride through March Madness 2023.

Meet Shyanne Sellers a 6′ 2″ guard who is making things happen in women’s basketball as a member of the ranked number 5 in the NCAA, University of Maryland Terrapins. Affectionately know at home as Baby to Kym and Brad Sellers is known in Maryland as the scrappy Shy Sellers, who is, First Team All-Big Ten (media), Second Team All-Big Ten (coaches) and Big Ten All-Defensive Team. Not bad for a sophomore, huh? What are Shyanne Sellers keys to success? Family first. (see video below)

According to University of Maryland coach Brenda Freese:

“You knew if you were the program lucky enough to get Shyanne and her entire family, it was like winning the lottery.”

Today you can cheer on Shyanne Sellers and her extended Terp Nation family as the No. 3-seed Maryland women’s basketball team will face No. 6-seed Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Tipoff is set for 25 minutes after the conclusion of Wisconsin vs. Purdue, which will start at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. It will broadcast live on Big Ten Network.